Naradan Movie Review: Tovino Thomas shines on screen as a news reporter in this thrilling story

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Anna Ben

Director: Aashiq Babu

Rating: 3/5

Written by: Bhavana Sharma

Naradan features Tovino Thomas and Anna Ben in lead roles. Tovino is riding high on the success his blockbuster film Minnal Murali. The film directed by Aashiq Abu was released in theatres today and it has opened to a positive response from the audience. Fans are going gaga over the lead actors’ performance in the Malayalam film. Originally schedule to be released in April 2021, the film was postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's the review.

The story is all about a senior journalist who is a news anchor as well. Tovino Thomas aka Chandraprakash is under pressure for giving good stories and breaking news to the news channel. On the other hand, he is under a lot of pressure to provide the best and most exclusive news than his rival news channels. To get over all this, he starts his own news channel where he is bound by no rules from his seniors. What happens next forms the rest of the story.

Tovino is just wow as Chandraprakash. He shines on the screen in this particular role and has definitely outdone his performance. Tovino is a great performer and he actually got into the skin of the role of a reporter. Anna plays a lawyer and her scenes with Tovino are great and Anna lives up to the expectations set by the introduction of her character.

This film also stars Sharafudheen aka Pradeep John, Joy Mathew as Shivadas Kurup, Vijayaraghavan, Balachandran Chullikkad, Indrans aka Thomas and many others in key roles.

Naradan movie has been directed by Aashiq Abu. It has been written by Unni R and produced by Santhosh T Kuruvilla, Rima Kallingal, Aashiq Abu. Aashiq Babu has actually focused on the concept called Yellow Journalism. In the current world, every news channel wants to grab the number 1 position and for that, they do anything at the cost of anything. Aashiq has focused on this and showed the ugly side of journalism. It talks about the ethics of journalists and how they are forgetting those nowadays. The story of this film turns exciting in the second half and the last 30 minutes is the highlight of this film.

The cinematography has been done by Jaffer Zadique and the editing is handled by Saiju Sreedharan. The musical score has been given by Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair. The music has been given by Sekhar Menon.

Sharafudheen, Joy Mathew, Vijayaraghavan, Balachandran Chullikkad, Raghunath Paleri, Jayaraj Warrier, Rafi, Kunchan, Dileesh Nair, Rajesh Madhavan, Indrans and Jaffer Idukki in supporting roles have given their best.

