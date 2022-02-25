Naradan: Tovino Thomas impresses with his intense look in Aashiq Abu’s directorial

Tovino Thomas will next appear on the big screen in Aashiq Abu’s political drama Naradan. Sharing the latest poster from his upcoming thriller, the actor wrote on his social media handle, “Just In : Naradan To Arrive In Kerala On March 3rd.” The poster shows Tovino Thomas looking intense as a media professional. The actor is seen posing in a shirt and specs The shoot of the film is currently underway.

Two days ago, the star posted a fascinating update on Instagram. Tovino Thomas shared the picture of his reflection on the windowpane. The still was captioned ‘Reflect’.

Check out the post below:

The star will be seen essaying the role of a talk show host and journalist in his next venture. The media professional ends up questioning his own morality as he faces pressure from his bosses to file false stories. Another pivotal character in the film will be played by Anna Ben. The actress will pose as a lawyer named Shakira Muhammed. Besides Tovino Thomas and Anna Ben, the film will also have Rajesh Madhavan, Sharafudheen, Lukman, Renji Panicker, Indrans, Jaffer Idukki, Navas Vallikunnu as part of the cast.

The crew of Naradan includes Unni R as the scriptwriter, Navas Vallikunnu as the cinematographer, and Sekhar Menon as the music director.

Tovino Thomas will also be sharing screen space with National Award-winning star Keerthy Suresh for Vishnu G Raghav’s court drama Vaashi. The actor’s other projects are Karachi 81, 2403 ft., Ajayante Randam Moshanam and Thallumaala.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ajith Kumar, Boney Kapoor and Valimai team decide to trim 15 minutes of the film – More details