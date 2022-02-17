Naradan: Tovino Thomas starrer gets an official release date; Actor drops a gripping poster

Tovino Thomas starrer Naradan will be available in theatres worldwide from 3 March. As the release nears by, the actor has decided to familiarise the audiences with this character Chandraprakash. He will be playing a journalist and a talk show host in his next who is under pressure from his bosses to fabricate stories. This makes him question his morality and how he deals with the dilemma form a major part of the film.

Sharing the latest poster from Ashiq Abu’s directorial, Tovino Thomas wrote on Instagram, “Unfolding Chandraprakash to all of you in T - 14 Days Naradan comes to you on March 3rd in Theatres !” Besides, Tovino Thomas, the film will also see Anna Ben as the lead. If reports are to be believed, the actress will play an advocate named Shakira Muhammed.

Check out the post below:

The gripping story for the movie has been written by Unni R. He made a mark for himself with work in films like Munnariyippu, Charlie, Chaapa Kurish, Aanum Pennum, and Bachelor Party.

Meanwhile, the political drama will also star Renji Panicker, Indrans, Jaffer Idukki, Navas Vallikunnu, Rajesh Madhavan, Sharafudheen, and Lukman in pivotal characters. The cinematography has been performed by Navas Vallikunnu, while the background music has been scored by Sekhar Menon.

Coming to his other releases, Tovino Thomas will also star in other big-budget projects like Karachi 81, 2403 ft., Vaashi, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, and Thallumaala. With all these films, the actor is sure to deliver some other major hits in 2022.

Also Read: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth gets a surprise call from her 'forever' as she recovers from Covid-19