Naradhan: Tovino Thomas starrer political drama to be out on 3 March

Tovino Thomas’s upcoming political thriller Naradhan will be out in theatres worldwide on 3 March. Earlier, the film was scheduled to be out on 27 January; however, the movie was postponed amidst increase in COIVD-19 cases. Finally, the makers have locked on a new release date. Many prominent films like RRR, Radhe Shyam, Acharya and others have been pushed owing to the pandemic in the recent past.

Tovino Thomas will be essaying the role of a TV journalist in the film penned down by Unni R. The writer gained recognition with films like Munnariyippu, Charlie, Chaapa Kurish, Aanum Pennum, Bachelor Party among others. Naradhan talks about a journalist and a talk show host who is under pressure from his bosses to fabricate stories and this makes him question his morality.

Bankrolled by Aashiq Abu, the film will see Anna Ben as the female lead. Reports suggest that she will be playing an advocate named Shakira Muhammed in the project. The intense drama will also star Renji Panicker, Indrans, Jaffer Idukki, Navas Vallikunnu, Rajesh Madhavan, Sharafudheen and Lukman in crucial roles. The cinematography of the film has been done by Navas Vallikunnu and the background score has been composed by Sekhar Menon.

Besides Naradhan, Tovino Thomas has many other big-budget projects in his kitty. These include Karachi 81, 2403 ft., Vaashi, Ajayante Randam Moshanam and Thallumaala. 2022 is a big year for the Minnal Murali star as he will deliver some power-packed performances as the year unfolds further. The star recently completed 10 years in cinema.

