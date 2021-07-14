Narappa Trailer OUT: Venkatesh Daggubati is terrific in this gripping saga of Dhanush's Asuran remake
The much-awaited trailer of Narappa starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Priya Mani in the lead is finally out. The emotional saga of Narappa, which is the official Telugu remake of Dhanush's Asuran, showcases the heart-sobbing story of a farmer and his family, and their struggle to survive through bad uncertainties. Every bit of the trailer looks intriguing as it showcases the emotional and gripping saga of a farmer and his family. Going by the terrific trailer, the film is sure to tug at all the heartstrings.
Besides Venkatesh Daggubati and Priyamani, the film also has Ammu Abhiraami, Karthik Rathnam, Rajsekhar Aningi, Rao Ramesh and Rajiv Kanakala in the pivotal roles. Narappa is jointly produced by Suresh Babu & Kalaippuli S. Thanu and directed by Srikanth Addala. The trailer has already set high expectations and moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's next in store for them. Audiences can catch the world premiere of Narappa on 20th July 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.
Check out the trailer below:
Speaking about the exciting launch, co-producer Suresh Babu said, “Narappa is a story that holds a special place in our hearts. Its narrative is layered and quite thought-provoking. From the Venkatesh to Priyamani, every cast as well as crew members have put in an incredible amount of love and dedication to bring this story alive. We wanted every viewer to leave with more than just a story and that is exactly what this gripping drama has to offer."
