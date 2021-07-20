Narappa Twitter Review: Venkatesh Daggubati charms audience with flawless acting; Fans call it faithful remake

The Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Narappa is currently streaming on the OTT platform. The film is one of the most anticipated movies of Tollywood as it is the remake of well acclaimed Tamil film Asuran. However, due to unforeseen circumstances of coronavirus, the makers who were keen on theatrical release opted for OTT release as the film has been getting postponed since last year. The film has been receiving immense response from the audiences. Venkatesh apologized to his fans about the OTT release of Narappa and promised to return to theatres with his next movie.

Directed by Srikanth Addala, the film features an ensemble cast including Karthik Rathnam, Rao Ramesh, Aadukalam Naren, Nassar, Rajeev Kanakala, Vasishta N Simha, Ammu Abhirami and Mahadevan in supporting roles.

Netizens can't stop gushing over Venkatesh and Priyamani's flawless acting chops and the way with which the story has unfolded in the film. Recently Venkatesh said in an interaction about Narappa that comparisons are imminent and after some time everyone will come out of the thought of remake and feel emotions in the film. Seems like it got true as netizens are calling Narappa and Venkatesh special in its own way, though it is a remake. Well, as Narappa is all over the internet, let us see what Twitterati have to say about the Venkatesh starrer.

Check out what the audience has to say about the film:

