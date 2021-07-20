Narappa Twitter Review: Venkatesh Daggubati charms audience with flawless acting; Fans call it faithful remake

The Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Narappa is currently streaming on the OTT platform. The film is one of the most anticipated movies of Tollywood as it is the remake of well acclaimed Tamil film Asuran. However, due to unforeseen circumstances of coronavirus, the makers who were keen on theatrical release opted for OTT release as the film has been getting postponed since last year. The film has been receiving immense response from the audiences. Venkatesh apologized to his fans about the OTT release of Narappa and promised to return to theatres with his next movie.

Directed by Srikanth Addala, the film features an ensemble cast including Karthik Rathnam, Rao Ramesh, Aadukalam Naren, Nassar, Rajeev Kanakala, Vasishta N Simha, Ammu Abhirami and Mahadevan in supporting roles.

Netizens can't stop gushing over Venkatesh and Priyamani's flawless acting chops and the way with which the story has unfolded in the film. Recently Venkatesh said in an interaction about Narappa that comparisons are imminent and after some time everyone will come out of the thought of remake and feel emotions in the film. Seems like it got true as netizens are calling Narappa and Venkatesh special in its own way, though it is a remake. Well, as Narappa is all over the internet, let us see what Twitterati have to say about the Venkatesh starrer.

Check out what the audience has to say about the film:

Make no mistake #Asuran is technically far better movie than #Narappa, but #Venkatesh didnt not just become #Narappa he breathed life into it, understood his nuances.. This shows an actor's commitment for the craft irrespective of the release being theatrical or OTT — Sravan Kuppili (@sravankuppili) July 19, 2021

#Narappa ( @PrimeVideoIN ) 'Narappa' is the faithful remake of #Asuran. The strong theme and story of the original are intact but director Addala misses the beats of #Asuran at places post-interval.#Venkatesh 's potent performance as ageing Narappa holds interest. — Jalapathy Gudelli (@JalapathyG) July 19, 2021

#Narappa Review : A Good faithful remake of #Asuran@VenkyMama Just Nailed it - One Man Show.#SrikanthAddala executed well. Next Level Fighting Squence In Beginning Till End#Priyamani #RaoRamesh roles r good#Manisharma's background music pic.twitter.com/xHb9QWw1Dl — OTTRelease (@ott_release) July 20, 2021

Venky sir performance no less than dhanush's performance in #Asuran

Except flash back love scenes rest all good

Faithful remake #Narappa #NarappaOnPrime (@VamsiChunchu_) July 19, 2021

Proud of you @VenkyMama What a Performer you are #Asuran Chudani Vallaki #Narappa Next Level Movie pic.twitter.com/KwUvRK6p1L — Naresh Nani (@Nameis_Naresh) July 20, 2021

Dhanush did best in #Asuran

But #Narappa will be the best Version of Asuran for sure

Eagerly waiting for @VenkyMama performance pic.twitter.com/MSFzH8w4ht — sivani kumari (@shivani_kr) July 20, 2021

