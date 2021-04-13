Narappa: Venkatesh Daggubati shares first look poster with Priyamani as he wishes his fans Happy Ugadi

Venkatesh Daggubati took to his Twitter space and wished his fans a Happy Ugadi while sharing the new poster from Narappa.

While wishing his fans Happy Ugadi, Tollywood star Venkatesh Daggubati shared the first look poster of his upcoming film Narappa, which shows him and Priyamani in a rural avatar. They both can be seen in traditional attires walking on a street of a village with their children. While Venkatesh is seen in a white dhoti and white shirt, Priyamani is seen in a saree. Sharing the poster, Venkatesh wrote, “Hope this Ugadi brings you peace & abounding happiness! Let's stay safe while we celebrate the day with our loved ones”.

Narappa is the official Telugu remake of Dhanush starrer Asuran and the film's regular shoot commenced in January at Paalturu Village, Uravakonda in Anantapur District. Sreekanth Addala is directing this flick and it is produced by D Suresh Babu and Kalaippuli S Thanu under Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd and V Creations banners. The character look photos revealing the title and Venkatesh's fierce look in the film were shared last year and it received tremendous response.

Hope this Ugadi brings you peace & abounding happiness ! Let's stay safe while we celebrate the day with our loved ones #Narappa pic.twitter.com/SxtIuVqQRf — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) April 13, 2021

The film’s original version Asuran is based on the novel Vekkai by Poomani. Apart from Venkatesh and Priyamani, Narappa also has Prakash Raj, Karthik Rathnam, Murali Sharma and Sampath Raj in crucial roles. The film will have music composed by Mani Sharma, while Shyam K Naidu is cranking the camera. Meanwhile, it was announced recently that the Tamil version of the film bagged two National Awards – Best Actor for Dhanush and Best Tamil Feature Film. It is expected that more updates about Narappa will be announced in the upcoming days.

