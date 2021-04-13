Narappa: Venkatesh Daggubati shares first look poster with Priyamani as he wishes his fans Happy Ugadi
While wishing his fans Happy Ugadi, Tollywood star Venkatesh Daggubati shared the first look poster of his upcoming film Narappa, which shows him and Priyamani in a rural avatar. They both can be seen in traditional attires walking on a street of a village with their children. While Venkatesh is seen in a white dhoti and white shirt, Priyamani is seen in a saree. Sharing the poster, Venkatesh wrote, “Hope this Ugadi brings you peace & abounding happiness! Let's stay safe while we celebrate the day with our loved ones”.
Hope this Ugadi brings you peace & abounding happiness ! Let's stay safe while we celebrate the day with our loved ones #Narappa pic.twitter.com/SxtIuVqQRf
— Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) April 13, 2021
The film’s original version Asuran is based on the novel Vekkai by Poomani. Apart from Venkatesh and Priyamani, Narappa also has Prakash Raj, Karthik Rathnam, Murali Sharma and Sampath Raj in crucial roles. The film will have music composed by Mani Sharma, while Shyam K Naidu is cranking the camera. Meanwhile, it was announced recently that the Tamil version of the film bagged two National Awards – Best Actor for Dhanush and Best Tamil Feature Film. It is expected that more updates about Narappa will be announced in the upcoming days.