Narappa: Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Asuran Telugu remake goes on floors; See Pics

After Venky Mama, Venkatesh Daggubati has kickstarted the shoot of his 74th film titled as Narappa. Venkatesh is on a roll by delivering back to back blockbusters with F2 and Venky Mama. The makers of Venkatesh starrer recently shared the first look of the film and it took social media by storm. Telugu remake of Dhanush starrer Asuran, the film's regular shoot commenced on Wednesday at Paalturu Village, Uravakonda in Anantapur District. The first shot has been picturized on Victory Venkatesh.

Sreekanth Addala is directing this flick produced by D Suresh Babu and Kalaippuli S Thanu under Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd and V Creations banners. The First Look posters revealing the title and Venkatesh's fierce look in the film is garnering tremendous response all-over. Victory Venkatesh's look is very intense as 'Narappa' and he has once again surprised everyone with his mass getup. The makers will shoot crucial scenes in realistic locations of Rayalaseema in its first schedule. Check out the photos of the mahurat shoot:

The original film Asuran featured south superstar Dhanush and Malayalam actress Manju Warrier in the lead. The film was helmed by ace director Vetri Maaran.

Dhanush's Asuran released last year and it opened to a massive response from the audience and critics alike. The film not only received a good response but also witnessed 100 days run at the ticket windows.

