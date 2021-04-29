Narappa: Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Asuran's Telugu remake POSTPONED; Makes release statement

Meanwhile, the release dates of others films like Acharya, Love Story, Tuck Jagadish and Virata Parvam are also postponed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Venkatesh Daggubati's upcoming film Narappa is the Telugu remake of the Tamil film Asuran. Directed by Kotha Bangaru Lokam fame Srikanth Addala, Narappa is one of the much-awaited films that the audience is eagerly looking forward to. The much-anticipated film was scheduled to release on May 14. However, due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, the makers have decided to postpone it. A new theatrical release date will be announced once things get back to normal.

Venkatesh Daggubati released a statement that read, "Narappa is a film that we have made with a lot of dedication and hard work and your love towards the film has been overwhelming. However, we are all going through a turbulent time during this unprecedented global pandemic and hence, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience, the theatrical release of the film has been postponed."

In lieu of the pandemic, #Narappa will not be releasing on May 14th . A new theatrical date will be announced once we overcome this unprecedented crisis.

Stay safe ! #NarappaPostponed#Priyamani @KarthikRathnam3 #SrikanthAddala #ManiSharma @SureshProdns @theVcreations pic.twitter.com/7QWIL8lOG6 — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) April 29, 2021

The original version of the film titled Asuran featured Dhanush in the lead role and was helmed by Vetrimaaran.

Narappa is jointly bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu and Suresh Babu under Suresh Productions and V Creations Banner. The upcoming film also has Priyamani, Rao Ramesh, Rajeev Kanakala and others in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's upcoming film Acharya has also been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Konidela Production Company said, "Keeping in view of the pandemic situation, #Acharya movie will not be releasing on May 13. New Release date will be announced once the situation becomes normal. Wear mask, Stay home & stay safe! #AcharyaPostponed (sic)."

Keeping in view of the pandemic situation, #Acharya movie will not be releasing on May 13. New Release date will be announced once the situation becomes normal. Wear mask, Stay home & stay safe!#AcharyaPostponed — Konidela Pro Company (@KonidelaPro) April 27, 2021

