Narappa's Chalaaki Chinnammi: Melody Brahma Mani Sharma's family song is beautiful

Venkatesh Daggubati's much-awaited film Naarappa with director Srikanth Addala has been the talk of the town since its inception. National Award-Winning actress Priyamani plays the role of Naarappa’s wife Sundaramma in the film. Mani Sharma has rendered soundtracks for the film and today, the makers of Venkatesh Daggubati starrer have released the first single, Chalaaki Chinnammi. Melody Brahma Mani Sharma has tuned a beautiful family song along with a romantic angle to it. The song showcases Venkatesh’s family going to his son’s Pelli Choopulu. Karthik Ratnam has played Venkatesh’s son in the film.

Aditya Iyengar and Nutana Mohan have crooned the song melodiously with lyrics by Anantha Sriram. The makers of the film have kickstarted the film's music promotion on a beautiful note. The film's shooting and post-production have been completed and the release date will be announced soon. Venkatesh will be seen in a role with different shades and he is expected to enthral with his remarkable performance.

Meanwhile, listen to the song below:

Besides Venkatesh and Priyamani, the film also stars Karthik Ratnam, Rao Ramesh, Rajeev Kanakala in supporting roles. The film is an official remake of the Tamil-language film Asuran starring Dhanush in the lead role. Recently, speculations were doing rounds that makers of the film might go direct OTT way. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet.

