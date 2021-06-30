Naresh 58 First Look: Allari Naresh's next titled Sabhaku Namaskaram; To be a hilarious entertainer

King of comedy, Allari Naresh turns a year older today, and the actor is being showered with birthday love on social media. Fans and close friends from the industry are sending best wishes and love on his birthday. Son of veteran Telugu director and producer E. V. V. Satyanarayana, Allari Naresh made his acting debut under the direction of Ravi Babu in the film Allari. Since then, he has featured in a number of films and has many awards to his credit. On the occasion of his birthday today, the makers of his 58th film have made a huge announcement. The #Naresh58 is produced by Mahesh Koneru and will be helmed by a new director Malampati Sateesh.

Allari Naresh's next film has been titled Sabhaku Namaskaram and will be a hilarious entertainer with a twist. The first title poster of the film looks appealing. Sharing the first title look poster, producer Mahesh tweeted, "Wishing our @allarinaresh Garu a very happy birthday. Happy to associate with #Naresh58 as #SabhakuNamaskaram .. a hilarious entertainer with a difference, to be directed by @MallampatiSate1 with dialogues by @abburiravi Garu. #HBDAllariNaresh."

