Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh lip-lock in a romantic video as they announce their marriage
Actor Naresh, half-brother of actor Mahesh Babu is getting married to actress Pavitra Lokesh.
Actors Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh have been in the news for the past few months for their alleged relationship. After being spotted together at a hotel to making controversial remarks about their exes, Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh have announced their marriage with a romantic video. Naresh has shared a shocking yet special update about his personal life by announcing that he and Pavitra Lokesh are getting married soon.
Wishing everyone a Happy New Year, Naresh-Pavitra Lokesh confirmed that they are getting married. The video sees a romantic set-up, cake and them kissing each other on the lips towards the end. "New Year New Beginnings Need all your blessings From us to all of you #HappyNewYear," Naresh captioned the video shared on his Twitter page.
Meanwhile, there have been a lot of questions and speculations about them already living together in the same apartment.
For the unversed, Naresh Babu was previously married three times and due to irreconcilable issues with each one of his ex-wives, he parted ways with all of them. His rumoured relationship and marriage with Kannada actress Pavitra Lokesh has been the talk of the town for a very long time.
Even on superstar Krishna's birthday last year, Pavitra was also there along with the Ghattamaneni family. Interestingly, Pavitra Lokesh played the role of Mahesh Babu's mother in his last film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata which had Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady.
Take a look at their wedding announcement video:
Who is actor Naresh?
Vijaya Krishna Naresh is an actor, politician and social activist. He began acting as a child in 1970 and starred in around 200 films. Half-brother of actor Mahesh Babu, Telugu actor Naresh is the son of actress Vijaya Nirmala and her first husband, K. S. Murthy. Naresh had married thrice and divorced all of them. Naresh has three sons from his third marriage with Ramya Raghupathi.
Who is Pavitra Lokesh?
Made her film debut at the age of 16, Pavitra Lokesh is known for playing supporting roles in Kannada and Telugu films. She has been a part of notable television shows also. On the personal front, she got divorced from her first husband who was a Software Engineer. She later got into a relationship with Suchendra Prasad and separated in 2018.
Naresh's wife Ramya Raghupathi attacked them with chappal
In July this year, Naresh's wife Ramya Raghupathi caught them red-handed at a Mysore hotel. As seen in the video that went viral on social media, Ramya attacked them with a chappal as Naresh and Pavithra stepped out of a room and headed for the elevator. Uniformed police personnel were seen stopping Ramya from getting into a fight with her husband.
Following the incident, Naresh revealed that he sent her a divorce notice, which was why she was trying to defame him. In a separate video message, Pavitra Lokesh denied the reports of Naresh cheating on his wife and called Ramya a liar.
