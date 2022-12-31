Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh lip-lock in a romantic video as they announce their marriage

Actors Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh have been in the news for the past few months for their alleged relationship. After being spotted together at a hotel to making controversial remarks about their exes, Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh have announced their marriage with a romantic video. Naresh has shared a shocking yet special update about his personal life by announcing that he and Pavitra Lokesh are getting married soon. Wishing everyone a Happy New Year, Naresh-Pavitra Lokesh confirmed that they are getting married. The video sees a romantic set-up, cake and them kissing each other on the lips towards the end. "New Year New Beginnings Need all your blessings From us to all of you #HappyNewYear," Naresh captioned the video shared on his Twitter page.

Meanwhile, there have been a lot of questions and speculations about them already living together in the same apartment. For the unversed, Naresh Babu was previously married three times and due to irreconcilable issues with each one of his ex-wives, he parted ways with all of them. His rumoured relationship and marriage with Kannada actress Pavitra Lokesh has been the talk of the town for a very long time. Even on superstar Krishna's birthday last year, Pavitra was also there along with the Ghattamaneni family. Interestingly, Pavitra Lokesh played the role of Mahesh Babu's mother in his last film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata which had Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. Take a look at their wedding announcement video: