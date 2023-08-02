Naresh-Pavithra's Malli Pelli OTT release case dismissed; Ban on Ramya Raghupathi from entering his house

Naresh, who is married to Pavithra Lokesh, has been in a legal battle with his ex-wife Ramya Raghupathi. The case to halt the Malli Pelli OTT release has been dismissed by the court. The injunction suit filed by actor Naresh to impose a ban of Ramya's entering his house was also accepted.

Court dismisses Ramya Raghupathi's case on Malli Pelli OTT release

Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh's film Malli Pelli, which is based on the real-life incidents of their marriage, was gearing up for OTT release in June. However, Ramya approached the Court to halt the streaming of the film on OTT alleging that the movie intended to defame her character. The court heard the arguments of both sides and dismissed the case filed by Raghupati, as devoid of merits.

Naresh's team released a press release regarding the court statement, which reads, "The court held the grounds on which Mrs. Raghupati filed the case against the release of the films that were untenable and not sustainable legally. The court concluded that the content of the said movie is entirely fictional as certified by the Board of film certification, Government of India. The court said that once the censor board certifies the film to be a fictional one, there is no ground for a private person to stop the release of the movie."

Now, as per court orders, Malli Pelli can be streamed on the OTT platform in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Court issues ban on Ramya Raghupathi from entering Naresh's house

On the other hand, Naresh also filed a case against Ramya Raghupathi for entering his house in Nanakranguda, Hyderabad. After the court examined the case thoroughly, Ramya was issued an order, imposing a ban to enter Naresh’s house.

Naresh and his family reportedly provided evidence in court to prove that Ramya is not residing in Nanakranguda's house and is using the property for business purposes. The court called out Ramya and stated people coming to meet are causing disturbance and anxiety to Naresh and the senior citizens staying there.



Naresh and Ramya's marriage nullified

The Civil Court also gave judgment regarding their marriage and divorce. As Naresh and Ramya have not been living together for six years, the marriage is said to be nullified, as per Supreme Court Provision. The verdict given by the court paves the way for the divorce of Naresh and Ramya.

