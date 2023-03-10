Naresh secretly ties the knot with Pavithra Lokesh in an intimate ceremony; VIDEO goes viral

Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh are married now. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with their family members in presence. It is reported that it's the third marriage to Pavithra and the fourth marriage to Naresh. Their wedding video is currently taking the internet by storm.

Naresh shared their wedding video on Twitter and wrote, Seeking your blessings for a lifetime of peace & joy in this new journey of us. A sacred bond, Two minds, Three thorns, Seven steps. Seeking your blessings.

Clad in traditional south Indian looks, the video shows happy moments of Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh from their wedding.



On New Year, January 1, 2023, Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh announced their marriage with a romantic video. New Year New Beginnings Need all your blessings From us to all of you #HappyNewYear," Naresh captioned the video shared on his Twitter page. The video showed a romantic set-up, cake and them kissing each other on the lips towards the end.