Naresh's ex-wife Ramya Raghupathi files lawsuit to stall the release of Malli Pelli; Here's why

Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh tied the knot recently and confirmed their relationship to the world with a romantic video. Amidst controversies and talks about their personal life, Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh will be seen as a couple in their upcoming film, Malli Pelli. Set to release tomorrow, May 26, the story about the film is apparently about their personal life and the drama around it.

Now a day ahead of the film's release, Naresh's ex-wife Ramya Raghupathi has approached the Kukatpally Family Court to stop the release of the film. According to media reports, she has claimed that the film defames her character and has requested legal authorities to look into the matter to prevent the film's release. She has alleged that the movie is made to tarnish her image.

One of the scenes in the Malli Pelli trailer has a striking resemblance to Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh's real-life controversial moment with Ramya Raghupathi. However, Naresh has denied any connection between the movie and their personal life by calling it a fictional work. The film is produced by Dr Naresh VK under the Vijayakrishna movies banner.

When Naresh's wife Ramya Raghupathi attacked them with chappal

In July 2022, Ramya caught Naresh and Pavitra stepping out of a hotel room in Mysore. Ramya attacked them with a chappal as soon as she saw them. However, uniformed police personnel stopped her. A similar scene can be seen in the film's trailer, according to movie buffs on Twitter.

Naresh's previous marriage and ex-wives

Naresh Babu was married three times and due to irreconcilable issues, none of his relationships worked. He parted ways with all of them. His romantic relationship with Kannada actress Pavitra Lokesh had been the talk of the town for a very long time.

