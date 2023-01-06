Naresh's wife Ramya Raghupati REACTS after his viral lip-lock video announcing marriage with Pavitra Lokesh

Actor Naresh, the half-brother of superstar Mahesh Babu, recently shared a video announcing his marriage with Kannada actress Pavitra Lokesh. The video went viral in no time for a lot of reasons. Naresh and Pavitra were seen kissing each other towards the end of the video and that caught everyone's attention. "New Year New Beginnings Need all your blessings From us to all of you #HappyNewYear," Naresh captioned the video shared on his Twitter page. Now, Naresh's current wife Ramya Raghupati has reacted by saying she will never let Naresh get married again. While there are talks in the industry that it is a promotional gimmick by Naresh for his upcoming film titled 'Malli Pelli' (Marry again), his current wife Ramya says she'll not let him marry as he is yet to divorce her. Ramya also slammed him saying how can he stoop this low when he is already married thrice and has one kid with each of them.

As reported in TOI, Ramya also made shocking revelations that Naresh had accused her of having an affair with the Late Superstar Krishna and he has a letter written with the forged signature of the actor. For the unversed, Naresh Babu has married three times and due to irreconcilable issues with each one of his ex-wives, he parted ways with all of them. His rumoured relationship and marriage with Kannada actress Pavitra Lokesh is news for a very long time. Interestingly, Pavitra was seen at late superstar Krishna Garu's birthday year along with the Ghattamaneni family. Pavitra Lokesh played the role of Mahesh Babu's mother in his last film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata which had Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. Naresh's wife Ramya Raghupathi had attacked them with chappal at a Mysore hotel. In July 2022, Naresh's wife Ramya Raghupathi caught him and Pavitra stepping out of a hotel room in Mysore. She attacked them with a chappal as Naresh and Pavithra stepped out of a room and headed for the elevator. The video of the same went viral on social media. Here's the video