Nari Nari Naduma Murari Review: Sharwanand starrer is light and entertaining with cast delivering easy laughs

Nari Nari Naduma Murari is a Telugu-language film starring Sharwanand in the lead role. Directed by Ram Abbaraju, the film features Samyuktha and Sakshi Vaidya as the female leads.

The Plot

Nari Nari Naduma Murari follows the story of Gautham, a young architect who falls in love with Nithya during a trip to Kerala. As they develop feelings for each other, the couple decides to get married, but their relationship is opposed by Nithya’s father, Ramalingaiah, who believes their love is not genuine.

At Nithya’s insistence, Ramalingaiah eventually agrees to the marriage but demands that it be a court marriage. This initially makes Gautham hesitant, but he ultimately agrees.

Soon after, Gautham reveals to his father, Karthik, that he had previously entered into a court marriage with his college sweetheart, Dia, which is still legally valid. This revelation makes him fear that the truth could upset Nithya and potentially end their relationship.

When Gautham’s marriage is threatened by the registrar, he is forced to obtain a divorce from his ex-wife, Dia. This compels Gautham to track her down, only to discover that she is already married to someone else. What follows is how he attempts to secure a divorce, whether he succeeds in marrying Nithya, and the challenges he faces along the way.

The Good

Nari Nari Naduma Murari showcases Sharwanand in top form, delivering a confident performance throughout the humorous narrative. The actor effectively balances the chaotic elements of the story while conveying its humor with ease.

Director Ram Abbaraju manages to keep the film breezy and entertaining, with several moments striking the right note. The simplistic storyline, combined with natural narration, leaves room for a few genuine laughs. The writing plays a key role in keeping the narrative engaging and the audience invested in the protagonist’s predicament.

While the writing does become inconsistent at certain points, the film still manages to entertain in several portions. From a technical standpoint, the film’s cinematography is well-executed and visually appealing.

The Bad

While much of the film relies on simplistic storytelling, there are portions that fail to register with the viewer. The screenplay loses momentum at times, which affects its ability to consistently entertain.

The film also falters in its musical aspects, as the soundtrack does not blend well with the theme of the movie. None of the songs leave a lasting impression, leaving much to be desired.

Moreover, tighter and more precise editing could have made the film’s overall treatment crisper and improved the flow of the narrative.

The Performance

Sharwanand steals the show with his natural charm, with the character feeling tailor-made for him. Actresses Samyuktha and Sakshi Vaidya are also engaging in their roles, making their characters memorable.

Additionally, Vennela Kishore and Satya deliver several laugh-out-loud moments with their performances.

The Verdict

Nari Nari Naduma Murari is a fun and breezy watch, with Sharwanand finally feeling back in his element. The film is undoubtedly an entertaining option to enjoy on OTT.

