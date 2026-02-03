Naslen and Mamitha Baiju starrer Premalu 2 shelved? Here’s what we know about the sequel film

Naslen and Mamitha Baiju starrer Premalu was released in theatres in 2024 and went on to become a massive box-office hit. While a sequel titled Premalu 2 was announced earlier, it now appears that the project has been shelved by the makers.

Is Naslen and Mamitha Baiju starrer Premalu 2 shelved?

According to a report by the online portal Kerala Box Office, Premalu 2 has been shelved by the makers. The sequel was announced during the success event of the first installment and was reportedly planned on a much larger scale than Premalu.

However, it now seems that the sequel will not move forward. While this remains unconfirmed, early speculation suggested that the final screenplay failed to impress Naslen, leading the actor to step away from the project.

Although these claims are currently based on rumours, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

More about Premalu

Premalu is a Malayalam-language romantic comedy-drama that was released in 2024. The film revolves around Sachin, a youngster who is unlucky in both love and life and dreams of moving abroad to pursue higher studies in the United Kingdom. However, after failing to secure a visa and with time remaining before he can reapply, Sachin decides to stay in Hyderabad with his close friend.

As he settles into the new city, Sachin crosses paths with Reenu, an IT professional, and falls for her, attempting to win her over. Whether Reenu reciprocates his feelings or whether his efforts are in vain forms the crux of the story.

Starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, the film also features Sangeeth Prathap, Akhila Bhargavan, Shyam Mohan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Mathew Thomas, Althaf Salim, and several others in key roles.

Co-written and directed by Girish AD, the film was produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran under the banners of Bhavana Studios, Fahadh Faasil and Friends, and Working Class Hero.

Naslen and Mamitha Baiju’s work front

Naslen is next set to appear in the lead role in Mollywood Times, directed by Mukundan Unni Associates filmmaker Abhinav Sunder Nayak. The film is scheduled to release on May 15, 2026.

Additionally, he will feature in projects such as Asif Ali starrer Tiki Taka, Suriya’s tentatively titled cop actioner Suriya47, and Amal Neerad’s Bachelor Party D’eux.

Meanwhile, Mamitha Baiju is set to appear in upcoming films, including Jana Nayagan starring Thalapathy Vijay, Dhanush’s Kara, Suriya46, and Nivin Pauly starrer Bethlehem Kudumba Unit.

