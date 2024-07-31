Nasser and Karthi led Nadigar Sangam REACTS to Tamil Film Producers' Council's decision to BAN Dhanush

Dhanush who is basking in the success of his last film Raayan has landed in trouble after his name popped up in the meeting of the Tamil Film Producers Council. As per media reports, he was accused of not showing up for shoots after taking payments from filmmakers.

In the latest update, actors Nasser and Karthi have extended their support for the actor through the Nadigar Sangam association. They condemned the council and issued an official press release regarding the same.

Nadigar Sangam condemns TFPC and extends support for Dhanush

After the Tamil Film Producers Council issued a red flag against superstar Dhanush for allegedly not completing his projects after receiving advance payments, Nadigar Sangam extended support for Dhanush.

The association is led by A-lister actors Nasser, Vishal, and Karthi. Their statement read, "We would like to point out that no complaint has been lodged against Mr. Dhanush by the Tamil Film Producers to date, and no complaint is pending against him.”

As per Indiaglitze, the statement condemned the TFPC as it decided against the Captain Miller actor without consulting the Nadigar Sangam. Additionally, the Nadigar Sangam criticized the TFPC for planning a strike of Tamil cinema shootings without consulting them.

Moreover, Karthi spoke with the media regarding the issue and called it unacceptable. As per the association, a meeting should be held between the two associations to discuss these issues and reach a mutually beneficial conclusion.

The TFPC has not responded to these condemnations from the Nadigar Sangam.

Why has Dhanush been issued a ‘red card’ by TFPC?

It so happened that the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) held a meeting in Chennai and discussed temporarily halting all film-related activities till November 1.

The decision was taken to clear backlogs of films stuck in various stages of making and analyze the rising cost of production. During the meeting, Dhanush was called out by the Council who further urged the filmmakers to first discuss with them before casting the Raayan actor.

For the unversed, Dhanush was accused in 2023 by Sri Thenandal Films of not showing up for the shoot after receiving advance payments. As per News18, the council said, “In the situation where Dhanush has received advance payments from several producers, the producers are requested to consult the Tamil Film Producers Association before starting work on new films starring actor Dhanush.”

Apart from the Kubera actor, Tamil actor Vishal has also been given a red card for allegedly ‘misusing the council’s funds during his tenure as TFPC president.’

