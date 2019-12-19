Natarajan Subramaniam roped in as cinematographer for Mari Selvaraj’s next with Dhanush?

If reports are to be believed, Mari Selvaraj's next film with actor Dhanush, tentatively titled D41, might have cinematographer-actor Natarajan Subramaniam handling camera.

Grapevine has it that Dhanush’s next with Pariyerum Perumal director Mari Selvaraj will be apparently having cinematographer-actor Natarajan Subramaniam handling camera for the film, tentatively titled D41. However, an official announcement has not been made yet. It is being speculated that the film will have Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan playing the female lead. She is known for her Mollywood films like June and Finals. Santhosh Narayanan will be composing music for the film and it will also feature Lal in a key role.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed Mari Selvaraj will be directing yet again for Pa Ranjith’s production. Neelam Productions took to Twitter and announced that they will be joining hands with Little Red Car Films and Golden Ratio Films to produce 5 Tamil films. It is to be noted that the Little Red Car Films was one of the producers of Dhanush’s International film - The Extraordinary Journey of Fakir. Five different directors have been roped in to helm the films. Mari Selvaraj, Merku Thodarchi Malai fame Lenin Bharathi and three new directors from Pa Ranjith’s school - Suresh Mari, Franklin Jacob, and Akiran Moses are the directors.

On the other hand, Dhanush is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film with Karthik Subbaraj. Photos and videos of the actor from the sets of the film in Madurai are making rounds on social media. Tentatively titled D40, the film’s shooting schedule in UK was wrapped up recently. Mollywood actor Aishwarya Lekshmi will be seen as the leading lady.

