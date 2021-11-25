National Award winning choreographer Sivasankar hospitalised due to COVID 19; Seeks financial help

National Award winning choreographer Sivasankar hospitalised due to COVID 19; Seeks financial help
National award winning choreographer Sivasankar is currently in serious condition, battling for life due to COVID-19. He got admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad  four days ago after being tested positive for coronavirus. Doctors determined that 75 percent of the lungs were infected. 

According to reports, his elder son Ajay and wife have also contracted the virus and are currently in serious condition too. While Ajay is receiving treatment at hospital, his wife is currently under home quarantine. Their younger son Ajay Krishna has been taking care of the entire family in these hard times.

Some of the reports also claim that Sivasankar's family is having hard time managing the hospital expenses and have requested for financial help.

Sivasankar worked in more than 10 languages but majorly with South Indian films, including Tamil films & Telugu films. Having worked on over 800 feature films, Sivasankar won the National Film Award for Best Choreography for his work in the song "Dheera Dheera Dheera", SS Rajamouli's historical drama Magadheera (2008). He has also worked in Telugu films like Khaidi, Ammoru, Suryavansham, Thiruda Thirudi, Allari Pidugu, Magadheera, Mahatma, Baahubali: The Beginning.

Sivasankar has also appeared in acting roles, notably starring as Ajith Kumar's dance instructor in K. S. Ravikumar's Varalaru (2006).

