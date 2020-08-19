National award winning director and Tamil Bigg Boss 3 contestant Cheran resumes work after a long break

Director and actor Cheran took to his Twitter space and shared his photo while revealing that he is back at his office after about five months.

As the whole country is slowly limping back to normalcy, National award-winning director and actor Cheran has resumed his work in his office after a long break. Taking to his social media space, Cheran shared photos of himself from his office and revealed the news. He added that he visited his office for the first time after five months. He also stated that he hoped that the pandemic situation will be contained soon and everyone will get back to normalcy.

He wrote, “It’s really a pleasant feeling to be back to my office and to start my work. I hope that we come out of this dark phase slowly and walk towards glory soon. Let’s all believe that the situation will be contained soon and we will get back to normalcy”. Well, we cannot help but notice that the director was seen in thick beard and hair as he posed for his selfie with a broad smile.

See his Tweet here:

On the work front, it is believed that Cheran is in talks with actor Vijay Sethupathi for his next project. However, an official announcement regarding this has not been made yet. He was last seen in Sai Rajkumar directorial Rajavukku Check. The cop drama had Cheran as the lead actor, while Srushti Dange was seen as the female lead. After his participation in the third season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, Cheran’s popularity touched a Himalayan growth.

Credits :Twitter

