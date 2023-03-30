National Award-winning duo Suresh Gopi-Jayaraj reunite for a film titled Oru Perumgaliyattam

Malayalam superstar Suresh Gopi has been going through a second phase in his career with a string of successful films at the box office. The actor is known for his action films and star performances in thriller flicks. We have new updates coming in that he will be re-joining with the National Award-winning filmmaker Jayaraj, the duo has previously worked together for six films in the past. The film was announced recently and the title is 'Oru Perumgaliyattam'.

The reunion of the National Award-Winning Team

The director-actor duo had earlier collaborated for an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Othello “Kaliyattam” in the year 1997, which got Suresh Gopi a National Film Award for Best Actor and Jayaraj - Best Director. As per the latest reports, the team will be reuniting for a film based on “Theyyam”, the folk-dance form that was the backdrop for their critically acclaimed collaboration 26 years earlier. The film was a bit of a surprise for fans who were eagerly waiting for another update from the actor-director duo. Earlier this year they announced a sequel to their earlier cult action film “Highway”.

Suresh Gopi’s Upcoming films and expectations

Fans have been excited for the actor and director to join hands for a similar low-key art house film that got them both the national awards years ago. Shine Tom Chacko, Anaswara Rajan, and BS Avinash of “KGF Chapter 2” fame will be part of the supporting cast. No other details have been out about the project as of now. Suresh Gopi also has one of the best line-ups for any Malayalam actor with a string of big-budget action films under various stages of pre-production. The already announced films include Highway 2, Lelam 2, and Chintamani Kolacase 2, which are all sequels to his earlier successful films. However, the promotional pictures and location video have suggested a great makeover for Suresh Gopi in 'Oru Perumgaliyattam'.

ALSO READ: Mohanlal resumes shoot of Lijo Jose Pellissery's Malaikottai Vaaliban; Enjoys yummy meal with team on sets