National award-winning singer Shivamogga Subbanna passes away at 83

National award-winning Kannada singer Shivamogga Subbanna is no more. The Sugama Sangeetha singer passed away on August 11, following a cardiac arrest. He was 83. Shivamogga Subbanna is survived by wife, son, and daughter S. Bageshree.

The veteran playback singer won a national award for the song, Kaadu Kudure Odi Banditta from the film Kaadu Kudure. He was the first Kannada playback singer to get a national award.

Apart from being an exemplary singer-musician, Shivamogga was also an advocate and a notary public.

Also Read| Jai Bhim case: Madras High Court dismisses FIR against Suriya, Jyothika & director TJ Gnanavel