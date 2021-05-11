National Award winning writer and actor Madampu Kunjukuttan passes away due to COVID 19

Madampu Kunjukuttan, a Malayalam actor, author and screenplay writer passed away on May 11 due to COVID-19 complications. He was 81.

Madampu Kunjukuttan, who won the National Award for the 'Best Scriptwriter' for the film Karunam, passed away today, May 11, while undergoing treatment for COVID-19. He took his last breathe at a private hospital in Thrissur on Tuesday. He was 81. According to reports, after Madampu Kunjukuttan tested positive for COVID-19, he was taken to the hospital for treatment. He had a high fever and breathing discomfort on Sunday night.

To unversed, Kunjukuttan had contested in the Assembly election in 2001 from Kodungallur on a BJP ticket, but he did not win. He was born in Kiralur village of Thrissur District and has worked as a teacher for Sanskrit at Kodungalloor. He was married to the late Savithri Antharjanam and they had two daughters, Jaseena Madampu and Haseena Madampu. Meanwhile, fans and industry people are offering prayers and respect to the last actor's family on their loss.

It was yet another shocker yesterday for the Malayalam film industry when ace scriptwriter and director Dennis Joseph passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday night. Superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty also penned an emotional long note on their respective Facebook accounts as they recalled the best time of them working with him together.

