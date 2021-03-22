National Awards: Vijay Sethupathi bags Best Supporting Actor for Super Deluxe; Thanks director Thiyagarajan

Directed by Thiyagarajan Kumararaja, Super Deluxe is a multi-starrer, which had Vijay Sethupathi playing the role of a transgender.

In what has come as huge exciting news to the fans of Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi, the actor has bagged the Best Supporting Actor award for his role as Shilpa in the film Super Deluxe. Directed by Thiyagarajan Kumararaja, Super Deluxe is a multistarrer which had Vijay Sethupathi playing the role of a trans gender named Shilpa, while it also had Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Akkineni, Ramya Krishnan and director Mysskin in the lead roles.

Announcing the news, Vijay Sethupathi thanked the director and shared a poster from the film. He wrote, “Thank you Director #ThiagarajanKumararaja & each and everyone #SuperDeluxe #Shilpa”. For his role in the film, Vijay Sethupathi has also won the Best Actor Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Talking about his role in the film, Vijay Sethupathi had earlier said in an interview that he begged for the role and how much it means to him.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has bagged the Best Actor award for his role as Sivaswami in Asuran, while the film has bagged the Best Film Award. D Iman has bagged the Best Music director award for Viswasam, while Best Special Jury Award is bagged by Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Ra. Parthipan). Vijay Sethupathi is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan co starring Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni. He is waiting for the release of his films Yaadhum Oore and Laabam.

