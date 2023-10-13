National Cinema Day: Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara dedicates emotional post to her father and superstar Krishna

On National Cinema Day 2023, Sitara Ghattamaneni, daughter of superstar Mahesh Babu, posted a photo that speaks volumes about her family's cinematic legacy. In a heartwarming action, Sitara also explains how cinema has held a special place in her life since birth.

Sitara pens an emotional note on Instagram

Sitara took to Instagram to post a picture of her grandfather, Krishna Ghattamaneni, father, Mahesh Babu, mother, Namrata Shirodkar, and brother Gautham Ghattamaneni-all together in one frame.

“CINEMA - a word that holds a very special place in my life and my upbringing. It's just not an industry for me; it's a part of my DNA,” wrote Sitara in her long post celebrating Cinema Day.

“My father, a titan of the silver screen, has always been my inspiration, just like how his father was to him. My thathagaru, known to the world as the legendary evergreen superstar Krishna, has had such a profound impact and influence on us all, and I'm so proud and thankful to be a part of this legacy he left behind for my father, my brother, and me. Here is to the magic of cinema and to all of you who love and support my family's cinematic journey. #NationalCinemaDay,” read her note.

Check out Sitara’s Instagram note below

What is National Cinema Day, and why is it celebrated?

National Cinema Day was initially conceived by the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) in 2022. The MAI initiated National Cinema Day to commemorate the reopening of cinema halls post the COVID-19 pandemic. The association decided to offer significant discounts on movie tickets on this day, encouraging moviegoers to support cinema hall owners, who suffered huge losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sitara, a star in the making

The 12-year-old Sitara has over 1.5 million followers on her official Instagram handle. The star kid loves dancing and often shares glimpses of the same. Recently, Sitara became the brand ambassador for a jewelry brand.

In 2019, Sitara gave her voice to Baby Elsa’s character in the Telugu version of the English fantasy film Frozen 2. She runs a YouTube channel named Aadya & Sitara along with director Vamsi Paidipally’s daughter and has over 280K subscribers.

