National Doctor's Day: Mahesh Babu, Kiccha Sudeep send their heartwarming wishes to the 'greatest heroes'

National Doctors' Day was first observed to honour the legendary physician and West Bengal’s former Chief Minister, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.

Doctors have been among the frontline workers at the forefront of the COVID-19 fight ever since the pandemic began. They along with other frontline workers like nurses, paramedics, ambulance drivers, etc, have been relentless in the fight against the virus and have had to even face insane an amount of work hours, exposure to virulent conditions, angry relatives, etc. Worldwide, doctors are among those holding the system together, saving it from collapse.

On the occasion of National Doctors’ Day today (July 1), top stars have been thanking them for their yeoman service that has come at the expense of their own personal safety. ‘Prince’ Mahesh Babu who earlier did not forget to thank the nurses on International Nurses Day (May 12), did his bit for National Doctors’ Day as well.

Sharing a collage of doctors in action, Mahesh wrote - "Saviours of life. The greatest heroes of all time! Your contribution and commitment to the welfare of humanity is unparalleled. A big thank you to all the doctors out there! Gratitude always #DoctorsDay (sic)."

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep too didn’t forget to thank doctors for their service. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Heartfelt thanks to all the Doctors across the world for having risked your lives into serving us, for having worked 24/7 to safeguard our families, while your own were praying for your return. Many thanks and prayers for your safety and health. Happy Doctors Day. (sic)." In case, you didn’t know, National Doctors' Day was first observed to honour the legendary physician and West Bengal’s former Chief Minister, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. Roy was much recognised and appreciated for his contribution to the field of medicine.

