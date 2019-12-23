National Film Awards 2019: Keerthy Suresh receives the Best Actress Award for Mahanati; SEE PICS

South film industry's very talented and young actress, Keerthy Suresh has won the National Film Awards today, held at the Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu handed over the Best Actress award to her for the film Mahanati.

South film industry's one of the very talented and young actresses, Keerthy Suresh has won the National Film Awards today, held at the Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu handed over the Best Actress award for the film Mahanati. Venkaiah Naidu was all praise for the young beauty. He said, “The maturity she has shown in acting is amazing." Keerthy Suresh looked super happy as she walked up to the stage in her elegant look. The stunner looked gorgeous as ever in a simple sari with hair in a bun. Others who were honoured at National Film Awards 2019 were Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana.

ALSO READ: 66th National Film Awards: Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana among others attend the ceremony

Earlier, reacting to the big win, Keerthy had posted a lengthy note on Twitter. The actress thanked everyone for the love and best wishes. She said, "First and foremost, I would like to thank each and every member from the press and media fraternity. They have been the early ones to strongly affirm that our film 'Mahanati' will get its due honours with their positive reviews and unconditional appreciations."

Check out Keerthy Suresh's photos below:

"I am overwhelmed with joyful elations and earnestly thank my producers Ashwini Dutt sir, Swapna Dutt, Priyanka Dutt, director Nag Ashwin, music director Mickey J Meyer, cinematographer Dani Sanchez Lopez, art director Kolla Avinash, production designer Sivam Rao... Every assistants in the above mentioned departments and all the other technicians who shed their sweat spending more time and energy nurturing this film," the post read.

ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh's Miss India: Here's everything you need to know about National Award winner's film

Credits :APH YouTube

Read More