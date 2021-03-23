National Film Awards 2021: AR Rahman congratulates Parthiban for Oththa Seruppu and D Imman for Viswasam

While Parthiban's Oththa Seruppu bagged awards under two categories, D Imman bagged the award for his composition for the film Vishwasam.

Academy Award winning composer AR Rahman took to his Twitter space and congratulated Parthiban and D Imman for bagging the National Award. Sharing the tweets of the veterans, AR Rahman congratulated them. Radhakrishnan Parthiban shared an emotional video clip from Rajinikanth’s Linga and compared it with his elated state. Oththa Seruppu Size 7 has bagged National Awards under two categories: Best Audiography (Resul Pookutty) and a Special Jury Award (Radhakrishnan Parthiban).

After AR Rahman congratulated them, Parthiban thanked him and stated that his appreciation is like the third award for his film. He wrote, “Thanks sir, your wish is a 3rd award to me. Means a lot”. D Imman thanked AR Rahman and stated that he has been a great inspiration to him. Imman wrote, “It’s purely a blessing to receive this wish from you sir! Yourself and Ilayaraja sir had truly been a great inspiration in my life! Praise God!”

See the Tweets here:

It’s purely a blessing to receive this wish from you sir!

Yourself and Ilayaraja sir had truly been a great inspiration in my life!

Praise God! https://t.co/2Ghg9CEI6s — D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) March 23, 2021

Thanks sir, your wishes is a 3rd award to me. Means a lot. https://t.co/PqoIdw0DCt — Radhakrishnan Parthiban (@rparthiepan) March 23, 2021

Also Read: 67th National Film Awards: Dhanush thanks cast & crew of Asuran; Says he never thought he would come this far

D Imman bagged the award for his composition for the film Vishwasam starring Thala Ajith and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Four other Tamil films have bagged the award under various categories. While Vijay Sethupathi received the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Shilpa in Super Deluxe, Vetri Maaran’s Asuran has bagged two awards – Best Actor for Dhanush and Best Feature Film. Naga Vishal bagged the Best Child Actor award for his charming performance in Madhumita's feel-good drama KD (A) Karuppu Durai.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×