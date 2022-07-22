National Film Awards 2022: Suriya & Aparna Balamurali bag 'Best Actor and Actress' for Soorarai Pottru

The 68th National Film Awards are out. Suriya, the Tamil superstar won the Best Actor for his blockbuster and much-acclaimed film Soorarai Pottru. Aparna, who played the female lead in the film, also bagged Best Actress at National Awards. Wishes are pouring in for the Soorarai Pottru actors and are also trending on Twitter.

This is the first time Suriya won National Award and fans are overjoyed for the recognition for as the actor truly deserves. Music composer of Soorarai Pottru GV Prakash also won National Award. It is one of most prestigious honours in the field of cinema, the awards celebrate the best actors, films and more noteworthy contributions made in the recent past.