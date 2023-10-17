69th National Film Awards: Allu Arjun calls his Best Actor award for Pushpa a double achievement

Allu Arjun was named the Best Actor in the 2023 National Film Awards for his performance in the 2021 film Pushpa. The Pushpa actor also spoke about his win on the red carpet, saying he was elated to be receiving the award. He added that the win was a double achievement especially as he received it for his performance in a commercial film like Pushpa.

Apart from being one of the best actors in the country, Allu Arjun is also known for his suave, swag, and stylish fashion sense. His arrival at the Vigyan Bhavan to receive his National Film Award for Best Actor was no different. The actor sported an all-white kurta set, which he topped off with a pair of shades. The actor donned a pair of black loafers as well. His wife Sneha Reddy was seen wearing a golden salwar kameez, carrying an off-white purse with her as well. She also sported a pair of statement earrings as well.

Check out Allu Arjun's look below

More about Pushpa

Pushpa was a 2021 action-drama film that was helmed by Sukumar. The film featured an ensemble cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and many more, apart from the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor. The story revolved around the titular character, and his rise in the syndicate of smuggling red sandalwood, a rare that only grows in a particular region.

The film garnered positive responses, with the lead actors' performances receiving praise from fans and critics alike. The film was bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, and the music was composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Allu Arjun on the work front

The Julaayi actor has a jam-packed schedule ahead of him, including the much-awaited sequel of Pushpa, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film has the lead roles being reprised by Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, apart from Allu Arjun, and has Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil and more appearing in prominent roles. The film is set to hit the silver screen on Independence Day next year, and will be released in multiple languages.

Apart from that, the actor is also set to collaborate with Trivikram Srinivas, marking their fourth collaboration after Julaayi, S/O Sathyamurthy and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Allu Arjun also recently met with Atlee in Mumbai, sparking rumors about a possible collaboration between the two.

