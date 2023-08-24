National Film Awards: Allu Arjun celebrates 'Best Actor' win with Sukumar, wife Sneha and Pushpa makers; VIDEO

The 69th National Film Awards honored the best films and artists from the year 2021. The award ceremony witnessed some exceptional nominations and winners that have taken social media by storm. Allu Arjun has achieved a ground-breaking feat by winning the 'Best Actor' award for Pushpa: The Rise. His transformation into the role of Pushpa was widely appreciated, and this big win at the National Film Awards further, has only solidified his position as one of the finest actors in the Indian Film Industry.

The celebrations at Allu Arjun's home have begun! The makers of the film, Mythri Movie Makers have posted a video of emotional Allu Arjun giving a big hug to director Sukumar on his big win. Also seen in the video are Allu Arjun's kids Arha, Ayaan and wife Sneha.

Sharing the video, the makers wrote, Maverick director @aryasukku and our producers #NaveenYerneni garu and #RaviShankar garu shower their happiness and love on Icon Star @alluarjun for becoming THE FIRST ACTOR FROM TFI to win the BEST ACTOR at the National Awards."

See video of Allu Arjun and Pushpa makers celebrating actor's big win at his home in Hyderabad

There is no denying, Pushpa: The Rise marks a significant milestone in Allu Arjun's career. Helmed by Sukumar, an action thriller set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling, showcased Allu Arjun in a gritty role. His portrayal of Pushpa Kumar, a lorry driver caught involved in illegal activities, left audiences spellbound. The movie was well-received by both critics and viewers alike, further solidifying Allu Arjun's position as a versatile actor in Indian Cinema.

Advertisement

Bunny, as called by his fans and family, managed to take Pushpa global by his hooksteps. The movie's songs, namely Saami Saami, Srivalli, Oo Antava, became a huge sensation among the audience.

Now, all the eyes are on Pushpa 2. Sukumar's vision combined with Allu Arjun's dedicated performance, is expected to set box office records, Pushpa: The Rule, the second part is set to release in Summer 2024. The film also has Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in important roles.

ALSO READ: 69th National Film Awards: Allu Arjun, Uppena, RRR, 777 Charlie win big, here's full list of South winners