Soorarai Pottru: GV Prakash wins National Film Award for Best Music Direction, pens an emotional note

Music composer GV Prakash Kumar has won the 'Best Music Director' (BGM) award for Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru at 68th National Film Awards. Announced today, Soorarai Pottru has won not one but in total 5 awards. Celebrating the big win, GV Prakash took to Twitter and penned an emotional note thanking his father.

On winning the award, he thanked the entire team of his film Soorarai Pottru and his father. Taking to Twitter after the announcement, he wrote, "One day you will make it big …. One day you will win … one day everything will happen the way you want …. And after a long wait finally the day arrives … thank you team."

Prakash Kumar is the son of G. Venkatesh and playback singer A. R. Reihana, who is also the elder sister of music director A. R. Rahman.

Soorarai Pottru has won 5 National Film Awards:

Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru

Best Actor: Suriya for Soorarai Pottru

Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali

Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru, Sudha Kongara

Best Music Direction: GV Prakash Kumar

68th National Film Awards: Filmmaker Vipul Shah led the 10-member jury. Around 300 feature films and 150 non-feature films competed for the awards in different categories this year. Other members included Dharam Gulati and GS Bhaskar, actor Sreelekha Mukherjee, as well as A Karthikraaja, VN Aditya, Viji Thampi, Sanjeev Rattan, S Thangadurai, and Nishigandha.

One of the much looked-forward-to events, the National Film Awards as we all know is dedicated for artists and technicians to celebrate their contribution to the field of cinema. ​

For the unversed, the physical ceremony for the 68th National Film Awards will be held in Delhi after two years.

