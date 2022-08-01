National Film Awards: Jury members are Bollywood fans, says filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan as he slams them

Director, writer and producer Adoor Gopalakrishnan has lashed out at the jury of the National Film Awards by calling them 'Bollywood fans'. According to media reports, he said that the selection of winners has become a terrible joke. The acclaimed filmmaker also added saying that the jury is not aware of the criteria for selection and commercial masala potboilers are getting the honours, while good films are sidelined.

Calling it 'unfair', he also said that earlier, well-known film directors, theatre workers and critics were selected as a part of the jury but now it is all unknown and anonymous. Even in 2015, Adoor slammed National Film Awards selection. In a letter addressed to I&B Secretary Ajay Mittal, he had said, "Unfortunately, when the national awards for 2015 were announced, all the major prizes, including that for the best film and the best director, went to outright commercial films, undermining the very purpose for which they were instituted."

On a related note, Adoor Gopalakrishnan recently hit the headlines for his statement that the Central Government viewed him as an enemy for voicing his opinions about cinema. He said during his speech at a function organised by the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club, where he was felicitated.

Who is Adoor Gopalakrishnan?

With the release of his first feature film Swayamvaram in 1972, Gopalakrishnan pioneered the new wave in Malayalam cinema. In a career spanning over 5 decades, he has made only 12 feature films to date.

He is the Padma Vibhushan (the second highest civilian honour) awardee. Gopalakrishnan's films have won him over 18 National Awards. In 2004, he was awarded the title, 'Commander of the Order of Arts & Letters' – the top French honor for culture.