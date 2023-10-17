National Film Awards: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares Allu Arjun’s iconic moment; Pushpa actor replies

Samantha Ruth Prabhu who was the mesmerizing factor of the Allu Arjun movie Pushpa: The Rise, created a large fanfare with her special appearance in the film’s song ‘Oo Antava’ has shared the iconic moment of Allu Arjun receiving the Best Actor award from the President of India today via her official Instagram account.

Moments after Samantha shared the glimpse of Allu Arjun receiving the award, the stylish star reposted the same on his official Instagram handle and thanked his co-star for her gratitude.

The 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise directed by ‘Rangasthalam’ director Sukumar was one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The film not only managed to create records in the film industry but also gave an amazing climax with Fahadh Faasil’s character being introduced towards the film’s end, making people anticipate what is set to come in the sequel of the film.

The film which had Allu Arjun in the lead role, paved the way for him to receive the National Award for Best Actor, which is a feat that no other Telugu actor has been able to achieve before. The film was thoroughly appreciated for the kind of character Allu Arjun had to pull off, making it a well-rounded entertaining film. Moreover, Music Director Devi Sri Prasad also received the National Award for Best Music Direction for the same film.

What’s next for Allu Arjun?

Allu Arjun was recently seen vacationing and spending quality time with his family before he completes the filming of his next film, Pushpa: The Rule. The film will be the direct sequel to the 2021 movie and will feature Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and many more in prominent roles. The film is directed by Sukumar himself with music by Devi Sri Prasad as well.

Furthermore, Allu Arjun is expected to be part of the Venu Sriram movie called Icon, with Pooja Hegde and Krithi Shetty in leading roles while it is also speculated that he will be joining hands with ‘Jawan’ director Atlee for a commercial movie as well, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the musical tracks and score.

