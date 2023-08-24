National Film Awards: SS Rajamouli congratulates winners; gives shoutout to Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, RRR team

The 69th National Film Awards have proven to be extremely rewarding for Telugu cinema. Films like RRR and Pushpa: The Rise bagged awards in multiple categories and brought glory to the entire Telugu film industry. RRR was awarded in six categories, including the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Since RRR swept so many awards in multiple categories this year, S S Rajamouli took to his social media handle and shared his excitement over his film winning six National Film Awards.

S S Rajamouli reacts to RRR’s big win at the National Film Awards

Through his Twitter handle, Rajamouli put out a tweet congratulating all the National Film Award winners from RRR. Rajamouli congratulated his team and also mentioned the joy that he felt at winning six awards. He tweeted, "It’s a SIXERRR… Congratulations to the entire team of RRR on winning national awards. Thanks to the jury for the recognition..:) Bhairi, Prem Master, Peddanna, Srinivas Mohan garu, Solomon Master."

His lead actress from RRR, Alia Bhatt, has also won big at this year’s national awards. For the uninitiated, she won the Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi. She shares the award with Kriti Sanon, who bagged the honor for her performance in the film Mimi. Rajamouli congratulated Alia and even tweeted out a dialogue from Gangubai Kathiawadi. His tweet read, "Gangu chaand thi, aur chaand hi rahegi… Congratulations to our Seetha, @aliaa08 for winning the coveted prize for Gangubai Kathiawadi."

This year, Allu Arjun was named the best actor for his performance in Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise. Rajamouli also congratulated Allu Arjun on his big win and wrote, "PUSHPAAAA… THAGGEDE LE. Congratulations Bunny…" There is no denying that Rajamouli has emerged as one of the faces of Indian cinema and has inspired a whole new generation of filmmakers to dream big.

Rajamouli also proceeded to wish all the other winners of the coveted National Film Awards and stated that this win should lift the spirits of all the awardees to create even more good cinema. "Devi, a well deserved award for the album. Congratulations to the entire team of Pushpa.. Bose garu, again..:) And, also congratulations to the entire team of Uppena on winning Best Telugu Film. Also, to all the winners across the nation. May this lift your Spirits to deliver even more great films..:)," Rajamouli tweeted.

