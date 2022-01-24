National Girl Child Day: Samantha to Nayanthara, actresses who have reached heights in the South & inspired us

Every year, January 24 is celebrated as National Girl Child Day. The day is marked to provide all support and opportunities to the girls of the country. It is also the day to create awareness on the importance of female education, health, nutrition, equality in rights, education and others.

Cinema plays a major role in inspiring the youth. While women are growing today to be more than a glamour quotient with their magnificent roles like Samantha in Oh Baby, Nayanthara in Netrikann and more. As the audiences are now being open-minded to content-based, women-centric movies are growing rapidly. However, the women in limelight have started the path of heights and are inspiring many. It is still a blank space for women directors, technicians, photographers, etc. in the industry. With time, as we hope many women come forward and conquer the showbiz with various roles, here are a few women who serve as inspiration.

On National Girl Child Day 2022, let's take a look at actresses from the industry who inspire millions of women and girls every day. From Samantha to Nayanthara, many actresses have reached heights with many ups and downs but made sure to conquer with their sheer talent.

Samantha

Before this popularity and acclamation, Samantha had a fair share of struggles to reach the dream of being an actor. From not being able to afford education to having one meal, her journey is surely an inspiration about how she reached from Tollywood to Hollywood with just her hard work and talent.

Once in an interview with Film Companion, Samantha stated that she wants to explore with women. She said, "The new ambition, I guess, is for women to get their due in cinema, and have more women be a part of the industry. By working with strong and talented women and female directors and technicians, I want to empower them. We’re capable of so much more if given the opportunity."

Nayanthara

It is very rare in the cinema industry where a woman gets a tag of a superstar. Nayanthara happens to one such actress who is popularly known as 'Lady Superstar' and why not right? She surely deserves it. She has managed the rare feat of breaking through to the superstar level in an otherwise male-dominated arena, all while managing to straddle performance-oriented films and masala flick performances with equal ease. From personal to professional, everything about Nayanthara is so inspiring.

Ever since Maya, Nayanthara made women-centric films mainstream cinema and broken stereotypes with bath breaking roles. Once when a director made a sexist comment and slut shamed her, shut him down in style, saying she would act as 'Sita, ghost, friend or lover.'

Manju Warrier

Manju Warrier chose to take a break for personal reasons and she didn’t come in front of the camera until 2014. 15 years was a huge break, but she didn’t hesitate to leap forward. Making a place yet again in the second innings is not easy amidst new talent and the new growing cinematic views, however, she stood tight and marked her place.

When asked if does she feel enough roles are not being written for a woman actor of her age and calibre? She said in an interview with News Minute, "I don’t think of it that way. I want to do good films and I think there’s time ahead for that. I try to do whatever comes my way in the best way I can. I have no complaints."

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty has been holding the top position in South Indian cinema for over one and a half decades. She is reportedly the second-highest-paid actress in the region and is known to manage a cinema on her shoulders and make it successful. In Tollywood, where the legacy of actors continue, a standstill is not very easy, Anushka stood like a rock-solid and gave out major blockbuster which is mostly women-centric ones.

Anushka Shetty also has a very interesting personality as she doesn't have any star-like attitude. She maintains a very low key life and doesn't let anything hamper it.

However, other than her movies, she is always in the news for marriage rumours with Prabhas. Although she doesn't really encourage such rumours, once in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Anushka gave out a strong statement. "I wonder if these people who wrote have any sisters and children."

