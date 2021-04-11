National Pet Day: Samantha Akkineni shares a cute video of Hash and Naga Chaitanya; Calls him 'absolute LOVE'

On 'National Pet Day', Samantha Akkineni has shared a video of Hash and Naga Chaitanya along with a heartwarming note.

Celebrities are known for living their best lives but not without their pups or kitties. Their pets are as popular as them. Tollywood couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's pet Hash is well-known on social media and has always managed to be in the limelight with his cute antics. On 'National Pet Day', Sam shared a cute video of Hash and Naga Chaitanya along with a heartwarming note. In her long note, the Majili actress has shared about Hash has changed their life. She also called him the best dog ever.

Sharing the photo and a video on Instagram, Samantha Akkineni wrote, "He walked into our lives with that adorable face ,wiggling that cute little bum and has filled our days with snuggles, compassion and absolute LOVE..The best dog everrrrrrrrrr..... except for that slight attitude , refusing to respond to his name , attacking other dogs , peeing on the carpet and eating pigeon poop .. He’s the "Best dog ever"

Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's Instagram post:

On the work front, Chay will be seen next opposite Sai Pallavi in Shekar Kammula's directorial titled, Love Story.

Samantha Akkineni, on the other hand, will be seen sharing the screen space with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. It is said to be a rom-com and is written by Vignesh Shivan.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×