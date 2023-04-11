National Pets Day: When Keerthy Suresh grooved with her pet Nyke on viral song Tum Tum and made melted hearts

Today, National Pets Day is being celebrated by many all around the world. It is true that pets give us unconditional love and care. Many South celebs are proud pet parents and love them a lot, consider them family and provide a lavish lifestyle. One such pet parent is Keerthy Suresh. The Dasara actress is the owner of Shiz Tzu named Nyke. Today, on the occasion of National Pet Day, let's take a look at an adorable video of Keerthy Suresh with her fur ball Nyke.

Keerthy Suresh joined the viral trend of Tum Tum's song on Instagram with her pet dog Nyke. She made her dog sit on her lap as they grooved to the viral track. They indeed looked super cute and we can't get over Keerthy's dance moves with her 'boy'. The expression of the actress and Nyke are on point as well.

Clad in an ethnic suit, Keerthy Suresh looks beautiful as she nailed the Tum Tum trend. Several celebs like Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, and many others took part in the trend and grooved to the Tamil song.

Watch Keerthy Suresh and her pet dog Nyke's viral trend on Tum Tum song

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh just bagged a massive success with her recently released film Dasara. The film impressed the audiences and critics as well for its raw performances, storyline, and cinematography. The actress played the role of Vennela in the film and nailed it to perfection. The film has collected more than 100 crores in gross at the box office worldwide in just 7 days.

Keerthy Suresh will also play a lead in Raghu Thatha. Conceptualized and directed by Suman Kumar, KGF makers Hombale Films are financing the project. She has also joined forces with filmmaker K Chandru for Revolver Rita. The actress is also playing a pivotal role in Bholaa Shankar, the highly anticipated project that features megastar Chiranjeevi in the titular role.

Keerthy Suresh also has films like Maamannan and Siren with Jayam Ravi as well.

