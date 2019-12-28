Natty to replace Gautham Vasudev Menon in Sibiraj’s cop thriller? Find Out

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon, who was supposed to play a role in Sibiraj's cop thriller, has been replaced by Natty.

It was earlier reported that director Gautham Menon would be seen sharing screen space with Sibiraj in his upcoming cop thriller, Walter. Now, new reports have emerged stating that Gautham is not onboard the movie and that Natty will be seen playing the director’s role. Directed by debutant Anbu, Natty has reportedly stated shooting for the film. Since Gautham was busy with other commitments, he opted out of the film.

Confirming the news, the director told The Times of India that Gautham was excited about the role and he was onboard. However, he could not join the cast due to date unavailability. He was quoted as saying, “We then approached Natty sir; we met him right after Namma Veetu Pillai had released. He told us that he would do the film only if the entire script was convincing enough. So he sat for a complete narration and only then agreed to do the role. He joined the set almost 15 days ago and we are shooting his portions now.”

While Sibiraj will be seen playing the role of a cop, grapevine has that the role that Natty is playing will have negative shades. Talking to The Times of India, Anbu said that the role that Natty plays has both positive and negative shades and that makes the character more interesting. Apparently, his roles will be shot in Kumbakonam, Tanjore and Chennai. He will be seen in a new avatar, and he will look ruggedly stylish.

