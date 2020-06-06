Natural Star Nani to resume the shoot of Shiva Nirvana film Tuck Jagadish in Hyderabad?

According to news reports, the makers of the southern drama Tuck Jagadish, will be resuming the shoot of the film in Hyderabad.

The Ninnu Kori duo Nani and director Shiva Nirvana are back with a new film titled Tuck Jagadish. The film will have the Natural star Nani playing the lead. Not many details are out about the film. But, the latest news reports suggest that Nani is looking forward to resume the shoot of the much awaited drama. The film Tuck Jagadish's first look poster was unveiled by the makers of the film some time back. The news reports also state that the cast and crew of the film had shot for the most outdoor shoots before the countrywide lockdown was imposed.

Now, with the government easing the lockdown norms, the makers of the south films are hoping to soon resume the filing work. Some filmmakers had restarted the work on the dubbing process as the lockdown restrictions were eased some time back. The south flick Tuck Jagadish is one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The fans of the Natural Star are eagerly looking forward to seeing the actor on the big screen.

