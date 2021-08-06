Navarasa Review: Anthology series will keep you hooked; Suriya's 'Guitar Kambi..' wins hearts

Title: Navarasa

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya, Parvathy Nair, Revathy, Siddharth, Bobby Simha and others

Directors: Priyadarshan, Vasanth S.Sai, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, Sarjun KM, and Rathindran R Prasad

Rating: 4/5

Review by: Bhavana Sharma

Navarasa - Nine stories, and their nine emotions told in the best way possible. The much-talked-about and most-awaited anthology series by Netflix is out and streaming on the OTT giant. The title itself means that the anthology is all about the 9 emotions of life.

The series has 9 stories named – Edhiri: Karuna, Summer of 92: Hasy, Project Agni: Adbhuta, Payasam: Bheebhatsa, Peace: Shantih, Roudhram: Raudra, Inmai: Bhaya, Thunitha Pin: Veera, Guitar Kambi Mele Nindra: Srinagara.

Every single actor in all the above stories has done a great job in bringing all these emotions to life. Starting with Edhiri, a crime drama that stars Vijay Sethupathi, Revathy, Ashok Selvan and Prakash Raj in lead roles is a slow and subtle story that deals about how karuna, as an emotion, can change lives and also help someone lead their life peacefully. Vijay Sethupathi has done a great job and Revathy steals the show with her charm.

Summer of 92 stars Yogibabu as a guy from a small town, who manages to make it big as a comedian. It also has Remya Nambisan as teacher Lakshmi. How does Yogibabu, when he was a student, changes the life of his teacher Lakshmi forms the crux of the story. Here, the story revolves all-around hasyam, which is comedy.

Project Agni, which is all about adbhutham and ascharyam, may not be everybody’s cup of tea. This story talks about the universe, two worlds that exist and a lot more which everyone may not want to watch. But Arvind Swami, Poorna and Prasanna have done a good job.

Bheebhatsa…the beauty of this story is actress Rohini. Every audience will fall in love with her. This story is about an elderly person who is living in the shadow of his nephew and is unable to see his own kids happy. This episode has Aditi Balan as a widow. Now what this old man does, to snatch away the happiness of his nephew is something that will annoy every, and any single person. He creates ruckus and that’s what the bheebatsam is.

The story that talks about shantih, which means Peace, has Gautam Menon and Bobby Simha in the lead roles. The story talks about how important peace is, and how important it is for someone to choose it. Both the actors have done a decent performance.

A young boy, who is still studying, and belongs to a financially backward class, has a lot of dreams and hopes in life. But he is unable to make at least one of those dreams come true because of his financial situation. His mother, for the happiness of her children, takes a drastic decision and that is something that annoys this boy to the core. What he does in that anger, is the Roudhram here.

Inmai, which is all about Bhaya, which means fear, will give you chills in your spine. Siddharth and Parvathy are the lead actors in this episode and their performance is worth watching again and again. Such an amazing story that will definitely leave you in shock.

Thunitha Pin, which is all about veera, which means courage, will make sure it develops courage within you. It stars Atharva Murali, Kishore, Anjali and is a cop drama. It is all about the struggle that a wife, who is pregnant, goes through, who have her husband back from the military. This story is quite different but will win your heart.

Last comes Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru, the story that will steal your heart. Suriya and Priya, with their performance, will make you fall in love with them again, and again. Gautam Menon has proved once again that he can make amazing love stories. Music is the main asset of the story and Suriya in this story is love!

On the whole, the whole series talks about every single emotion in life and how it change our life and someone else’s as well.

