Navarasa: Suriya and Gautham Vasudev Menon's portion titled Guitar Kambi Mela Nindru?

The Navarasa anthology, produced by director Mani Ratnam, is set to be released on popular OTT site, Netflix. Nine leading directors are working together to direct nine different stories. Actor Suriya is in the portion, directed by Gautham Menon. In case, you didn’t know, Gautham Menon and Suriya combo is one of the most anticipated hit combos as far as Tamil fans are concerned. Their films Kaakha Kaakha and Vaaranam Aayiram are still widely popular.

The late KV Anand, Karthik Subbaraj, Ponram, Bijoy Nambiar, Karthik Narain, Rathindran Prasad, Arvind Swami are the other directors. Earlier, photos of Suriya sporting long hair had gone viral. It has now been speculated that this portion’s title could be – Guitar Kambi Mela Nindru. Suriya is paired with Pisasu film actress Prayaga Martin in the segment. It is expected that Navarasa will release on Netflix around August.

Suriya’s other projects include Vetrimaaran’s Vaadivaasal and Suriya 40, directed by Pandiraj. Vaadivaasal is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu’s V Creations and the buzz is that Andrea Jeremiah plays the leading lady although no official word has come on the same. If this turns out to be true, this is the first time Suriya is pairing up with Andrea. Suriya 40 is bankrolled by Sun Pictures with Priyanka Arul Mohan playing Suriya’s pair. Priyanka is Sivakarthikeyan’s pair in not just one but two films – Doctor, directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar and the upcoming Don, directed by debutante Cibi Chakravarthi. D Imman scores the music for Suriya 40.

