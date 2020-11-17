Navarasa: Suriya joins the sets of Gautham Vasudev Menon’s portions for the anthology

Produced by Mani Ratnam, Navarasa in an anthology which has nine directors on board to helm the anthology.

While Suriya is still basking the success of his recently released film Soorrarai Pottru, the actor has now joined the sets of the anthology Navarasa. He will be acting for the portion directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. PC Sreeram, who is the cinematographer for the film, took to his Twitter space and revealed the news. The anthology will be produced by Mani Ratnam, and nine different filmmakers will be on board to direct each episode. Multiple reports have emerged that Mani Ratnam wants to bring together some big names of the South entertainment industry and it will be the first series to have an ensemble of star cast.

Some reports suggest that several actors including Vijay Sethupathi have already given their nod to be part of this project. This will also mark the directorial debut of popular actors Arvind Swami and Siddharth. Other than them, Sudha Kongara, Jayendra, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthick Naren and KV Anand are also said to be on board as directors. It is still not known if Mani Ratnam will direct any episodes or if his involvement will be limited to production.

Also Read: Fashion Faceoff: Samantha Akkineni or Manushi Chhillar; Who wore the INR 1 Lakh embroidered sheer gown better?

See PC Sreeram's Tweet here:

Shooting for @menongautham - it's a web film starring Suriya. @Suriya_offl . Great energy on sets today! — pcsreeramISC (@pcsreeram) November 17, 2020

The anthology is a Netflix exclusive and it is expected that more updates regarding the film will be revealed soon. Meanwhile, Suriya also has in his kitty, Vaadivasal, which will be directed by critically acclaimed director Vetrimaaran. He also has Hari’s Aruva. Recently, he revealed that he has been growing hair for his role in his next film. However, it has not been revealed which film will have Suriya with long hair.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×