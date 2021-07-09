  1. Home
Navarasa: Tamil anthology featuring Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi & others to release on August 6

The upcoming Tamil anthology Navarasa will present 9 emotions and 9 short stories. Read below for more details.
15264 reads Mumbai Updated: July 9, 2021 10:56 am
Navarasa Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi release date Navarasa: Tamil anthology featuring Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi & others to release on August 6
As we all know, South cinema is growing phenomenally on OTT platforms. Now, the audience is eagerly looking forward to another masterpiece by filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan. They have joined hands for one of the biggest OTT projects in Tamil titled, Navarasa. The upcoming Tamil anthology will present 9 emotions and 9 short stories and will release on Netflix on August 6. The makers of the show have released a teaser featuring a bunch of talented actors from the Kollywood industry. 

Nithya Menen, Parvathy, Aishwarya Rajessh, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj among many other Tamil celebs will be seen playing lead roles in the short stories directed by Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, KV Anand, Ponram, Rathindran Prasad and Halitha Shameem.  The teaser showcases 9 emotions- anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder. 

Take a look below: 

The team of Navarasa has come together to raise money for deserving causes. The opening line of the teaser reads, "The emotional journey of an industry coming together to support its people."

"The idea of 'Navarasa' was a spark when we discussed it and the industry has come together to make it glow, give it soul and make it count for its people. We are happy that Netflix has come forward to take this confluence of emotion, talent, people and the cause to the world," the filmmakers had said earlier in a joint statement to PTI. 

Also Read: VIDEO: Rajinikanth's fans go berserk at the airport as he returns from US after his health checkup

