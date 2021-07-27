Navarasa Trailer OUT: From love to death, it gives glimpses of different emotions in the anthology

Navarasa is an anthology web series created by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra. It has an ensemble cast of Suriya, Siddharth, Vijay Sethupathi, Parvathy, Revathi, Arvind Swami to name a few. These episodes are directed by some of the best directors of Kollywood like Gautham Vasudev Menon, Kartik Subbaraj among others. The teaser and posters have received great response from the audience all over the South. As the film is gearing up for the big release, the makers have released the trailer today and the fans are elated to see their favourite stars once again.

The trailer of Navarasa shows all 9 emotions from love to death. It has slipped into a whirlwind of emotions such as fear, vengeance, hatred, confusion, deceit, longing, anger, regret and more. We can see classic Suriya and Gautham Menon love moments in the trailer as well. Although, the trailer didn't reveal much of the slot, the stories are said to revolve around various things which will surely hit the audiences at right chord. Watch the trailer here:

Navarasa is an anthology web series with an ensemble cast of Suriya, Siddharth, Vijay Sethupathi, Parvathy, Revathi, Arvind Swami to name a few and is slated to release on 6th August on the OTT platform Netflix. Several leading composers including AR Rahman, D Imman, Ghibran and top cinematographers such as Santosh Sivan, Balasubramaniem, Manoj Paramahamsa among others are all part of this pro-bono project. The earnings from the film will be used to help those who have been impacted during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.