Navarasa Twitter Review: Positive reactions pour in for Mani Ratnam's anthology

Navarasa, a nine-film anthology jointly produced by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan is out today on Netflix. The show, featuring actors like Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi among others is based on nine human emotions - fear, anger, compassion, romance, valour, laughter, wonder, peace and disgust. Navarasa is out for the audience and is getting a positive response on social media.

One of the Twitter users writes, "A Typical feel good @menongautham Love story , filled with some exquisite visuals & Music .@Suriya_offl & @PrayagaMar_offl's Pair was just awesome both have Nailed it . Gvm & Thier choice of heroine's." Navarasa has an ensemble cast of Suriya, Siddharth, Vijay Sethupathi, Parvathy, Revathi, Arvind Swami to name a few. Suriya's episode is being loved and is getting much more appreciation.

Check out what the audience has to say about this gripping Tamil anthology:

Meanwhile, celebs from the film industry are also showering Suriya and others actors with praises and best wishes for Navarasa. R Madhavan tweeted, "@Suriya_offl @thearvindswamiant ( now a director) and to all tha cast and crew of #Navarasa … All the very best . Can’t wait to see it today ."

Actor Karthi tweeted, "Many thanks to Mani sir and Jayendra sir for #Navarasa. It’s heart warming to see Stars and Creators coming together for the welfare of the working force of the film industry, while providing us great entertainment. More than 11,000 families benefited. #NavarasaOnNetflix."

