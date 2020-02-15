Navdeep to join hands with Thala Ajith yet again in Valimai? Find out

Actor Navdeep, who was seen with actor Ajith in Aegan, is all set to join hans with Thala Ajith soon. According to media reports, the actor will be seen in a grey shade in Ajith’s upcoming movie Valimai. Earlier, it was rumoured that Telugu actor Kartikeya Gummakonda will be seen playing baddie in Thala Ajith’s next film Valimai, the actor later cleared the air stating that she won’t be seen in the movie. Kollywood actor Parasanna was also rumoured to be playing the main antagonist in the cop drama.

The Thupparivaalan actor took to his Twitter account and issued a clarification stating that he has not been roped in to play any role in the film. It was recently revealed that will be seen romancing Ajith on screen for Valimai. Directed by H Vinoth, the film is being produced by Boney Kapoor. Incidentally, Ajith’s previous film, Nerkonda Paarvai was also produced by Boney Kapoor. Some reports suggest that the film will hit the big screens in Deepavali next year.

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that Pavel Navageethan, who delivered a laudable performance in Dhanush starrer Vada Chennai, will be seen playing a key role in Thala Ajith’s Valimai. Ajith’s two recent movies – Viswasam and Ner Konda Parvai were released in 2019 and both of them turned out to be box office hits.