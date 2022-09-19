Naveen Polishetty reminisces his meet with Allu Arjun at SIIMA awards: When Jogipet Srikanth met Pushpa

Allu Arjun bagged the Best Actor Award at the recently held SIIMA Awards for his portrayal of Pushpa Raj in the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. We would also like to mention here that the movie won the Best Film Award. The star-studded event also saw many other celebs including Yash, Silambasaran TR, Pooja Hegde, Vijay Deverakonda, Kamal Haasan, and several others in attendance.

Naveen Polishetty took to this Instagram handle and shared some pictures from SIIMA 2022 with Allu Arjun. His post was accompanied by a heartfelt note, "Another special moment. When Jogipet Srikanth met Pushpa. @alluarjunonline Garu’s magic in the film ‘Arya’ left a deep impact on me as a boy wanting to be an actor. That film made me want to be a part of films. So it was beautiful to be sharing my Best Actor award moment with him. His kind words will stay with me for a lifetime. A night of unlimited laughter The boy from the front row seats in that show of ‘Arya’ is still whistling for you #siima #jathiratnalu #pushpa."